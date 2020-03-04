Metro-area man accused of sending weapons to Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Edmond man is accused of smuggling guns to the Middle East.

Randy Lew Williams, 57, was charged in court Tuesday for illegally shipping firearms to the Middle East, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

An FBI Legal Attaché in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates notified the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office on March 3, 2020, that a FedEx shipment that contained multiple Glock pistols and firearm parts was seized on Dec. 19, 2018, according to the news release.

Records showed that the package was sent by Williams with an Oklahoma City address, and that the package, which also contained tools, was intended to go to a person in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, the news release states.

FBI officials learned that Williams received approximately $12,761 in wire transfers from Sweden between January 2018 and October 2018.

Williams did not have a Federal Firearms License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or authority from the Department of Defense to send weapons outside the United States, the news release states.

Williams, who was arrested Monday, has been charged with the following:

Shipping firearms in foreign commerce without a license. Shipping firearms in foreign commerce without notifying the carrier. Illegally smuggling firearms from the U.S. Conspiracy to smuggle firearms from the U.S.

If Williams is found guilty of counts 1, 2 or 4, he faces a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

If found guilty of count 3, Williams faces a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Each count carries a term of supervised release of not more than three years,” the news release states.