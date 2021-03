WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A person was rushed to a hospital following a shooting in Warr Acres on Thursday night.

Warr Acres Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex near Northwest 50th and Hammond shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Officers found a victim of a shooting at the scene and began providing life-saving measures.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police are searching for a suspect.