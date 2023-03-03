EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested metro attorney Michael Lunday, of Oklahoma City on Thursday after he allegedly drove to a Mustang residence in order to have sex with a 5 year-old girl.

Canadian County investigators confirm they were contacted Thursday morning by a confidential informant (CI) who advised she had been in communication with, and was requested by Lunday to arrange a meet for sex with an underaged child.



The CI worked with Sheriff’s investigators and assisted in carrying out a sting operation on Thursday afternoon. They used a fictitious child as part of the sting.



Officials say Lunday communicated in detail with the CI via text messages and phone calls about wanting to have sexual relations with an underage girl.

Photo courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Lunday

Lunday was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly gave the informant $400.00 to have sex with a five-year old child.



Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain and execute a search warrant of Lunday’s residence on Friday afternoon, where they seized a number of electronic devices, including an Ipad, laptop computers and his personal cell phone.

Police officials confirm that Lunday, is a Oklahoma City based attorney and has been arrested for Lewd Acts with a Child Under 12 and Soliciting Child Prostitution.



He was transported to the Canadian County Detention Facility, and his bond was set at two hundred thousand dollars. Investigators are continuing their investigation to see if there are more victims.

“This sting operation was carried out in a very professional manner by my investigators, and the confidential informant’s role in Lunday’s arrest was paramount in making the operation a success,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.