OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a winter tradition that didn’t happen last year, but this weekend, the Metropolitan Friends of the Library book sale was back.

“There is absolutely a community,” said Elizabeth Garrison of Friends of the Metro Library System.

For the 41st time in the last 42 years, book worms from all over Oklahoma converging on the Oklahoma State Fair ground for the book sale.

“Every year we have the people who look soo forward to the book sale.. they know what they are looking for they know what they want,” said Garrison.

Over 800,000 donated volumes were for sale, fiction, non fiction, audio books and DVDs.

There were smiles on faces all over the Expo Hall but that wasn’t the case last February.

“It was horrible. It was like the sun didn’t shine,” said Garrison.

The event was cancelled last year, thanks to the pandemic – but in 2022, masks were on and hundreds of readers were out on Saturday and Sunday to go through the stacks of romance, science, westerns and biographies.

“They didn’t get to have it last year so I’ve been excited about coming,” said Dara Quintero.

The 4th grade Putnam City Schools teacher says she stocked up for her kids.

“We are going to go unload then reload. I should have brought a wagon or something to carry stuff in,” said Quintero.

The event is of course a fundraiser.

With items starting at $1, The Friends of the Metro Libraries say this year’s sale brought in approximately $250,000. Those funds will go to Oklahoma County Metropolitan Libraries for summer reading programs, events, technology and educational equipment.

As more and more readers make the move to digital, the success of this year’s event is testament to the power of the printed page.

“I’ll admit I’m an e-reader but I also love my book. That holding the book, there is something about that isn’t there?” said Garrison.

Officials close the to the public and lets educators, librarians and non-profits take whatever then want to help with their own libraries and reading programs on Sunday night.

Click here if you want more information on the Friends of the Library or want to volunteer for next year’s sale.