OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed a metro school bus accident with children onboard has left no injuries.

McIntrye Law Chopper 4 was over the scene of a school bus accident near Memorial and Western just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The collision is said to have taken place north of the intersection of Memorial & Western on NW 138th, Edmond School Bus #100.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms children were aboard the bus, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

No word on the cause of the collision or vehicle in question.