OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers say 11,000 Easter eggs were up for grabs at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday morning.

Little ones from all over the metro took part in RISE Fest.

Organizers say “Rise to Improve Self Excellence” is part of the 78-year tradition at the church to energize the community.

“It’s just been a wonderful event all the way around this RISE event this weekend,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey. ”We wanted to also offer our community more than Easter eggs.”

That’s why first responders from all over metro were there.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department had engines on display, while Oklahoma City Police flew in Air One for kids to see up close. Their K-9 and motorcycle units were a big hit as well.

But maybe the most important part of RISE Fest were the health screenings.

OU Medical and the Stephenson Cancer Center had their mobile units on hand. Vaccines were administered, and mammograms were performed.

“We wanted to also offer our community an opportunity to have health mobile units come here to place they trust. Ebenezer in scripture means “stone of help.” People trust Ebenezer,” said Scobey.

Organizers say over 800 people attended on Saturday morning even in the cold, windy conditions.

“I think the Lord was very kind and gracious to us today for it to be cold, for it not to be 1,500 people out here today. I don’t know if we would have been able to handle 1,500,” said Scobey.