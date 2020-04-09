Metro church hands out thousands of pounds of free food to help during COVID-19 crisis but creates traffic chaos

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People stuck were in traffic for hours Thursday morning while a lot of them waited for a free box of food from a local church to get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been out here since 7 o’ clock,” said OKC resident Donna Madison.

“We’ve been here since about 7:30,” said Lonnie and Pat.

They weren’t alone.

Hundreds of people waited in long lines for hours to get to People’s Church off Britton Road.

“I won’t let my mom or my aunt come out, cause my mom has congestive heart failure and she’s at high risk of catching this so I do all the running and make sure they have everything they need,” said Madison.

It’s a consistent theme: people’s lives turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Still trying to make it to work but it’s getting tough, paying bills and everything, it’s already a tough situation,” said another driver, Ramona Young.

At People’s Church, they’re trying to turn that fear and desperation into hope.

“Just trying to bridge the gap here with some very basic essentials of life to help sustain people,” said senior pastor Herbert Cooper.

In total, the church had between 20-30,000 pounds of food to hand out.

Estimating they would serve hundreds of cars.

By 9:30 Thursday morning, they had already served 200. By 11 a.m., they were completely out.

“We were not expecting our first car to arrive at 4:30 this morning,” said Pastor Cooper. “Just seeing the lines so long just lets me again just know the need is so real… that people are just trying to have the basic necessities.”

They passed out a variety of things, from groceries to diapers.

“It’s something that we haven’t been through before, it’s a serious crisis that’s going on, hopefully it’ll be over with real soon,” said driver Lonnie Leon.

People’s Church hopes this serves as a reminder that no one is fighting this battle alone.

“It’s okay not to be okay, that you can come just like you are, you can come with hurts habits and hangups you can come broken you can come in need,” said Pastor Cooper.

If you are in need of food, you can visit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.