Metro church holds drive-in services during pandemic

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — To keep encouraging social distancing but still have a church service, a Blanchard church hosted a drive-in church service in a Newcastle parking lot Sunday.

“I know it’s unconventional, but we are living up to our name today,” Candice Young, a worship leader with Out of the Box Church, told church members on Sunday.

Church leaders at Out of the Box Church were thinking out of the box, quite literally, on Sunday morning.

The Blanchard-based church held a drive-in service in a parking lot in Newcastle encouraging social distancing by having members stay inside their cars.

“It’s something that God laid on our hearts since we can’t meet together in the building. We actually meet in a city building and they close the city building down,” Young said.

So, the drive-in service was a way Young says they realized they could still come together, in person, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Youngs said they will be hosting drive-in services on Sunday for as long as the pandemic lasts.