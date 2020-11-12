Metro church provides goods & furnishings to community members in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church congregation once again did good works by giving to folks in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church gave over $100,000 worth of household goods and furniture to community members on Thursday.

Vehicles were lined up for nearly a mile outside Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., for the giveaway.

“This means so very much because people are short of money for a lot of different reasons,” said Derrick Scobey, Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “The things we’re giving away today will help people’s month be extended because often people have more month than they do money. So, this will certainly help in that.”

There were about 100 cars still in line when the church ran out of items, so they bought gas for the remaining individuals.

The good folks at Ebenezer Baptist Church have made a habit of helping their metro neighbors out.

KFOR has written several stories this past year about the Ebenezer congregation giving groceries, furniture, toys, office supplies and health and wellness supplements to community members in need.

