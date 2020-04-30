Metro churches begin to make plans for reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses open to the public, some Oklahomans will be heading back to church after the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, many churches in Oklahoma are making the decision of whether or not to reopen their doors for in-person services.

“We only really are set up here for about 65,” said Pastor Dan Maxwell, Chisholm Creek Baptist Church.

Pastor Maxwell says his church is planning to have in-person services this weekend but with some changes for the members.

In the sanctuary, chairs are now spread out so worshipers remain far apart.

“A lot of folks will probably be a little uneasy coming in. So, they can still come,” Maxwell said.

He says those people can go to their drive-up service in the parking lot afterwards or watch online.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says places of worship that reopen May 1st must follow certain rules. Staff and volunteers have to wear a mask, food and coffee cannot be served, and nurseries must remain closed.

However, not all churches are taking the leap.

“We have to think about high risk for the children. We have to think about high risk for the adults and our senior adults,” said Pastor Matthew Mitchell, with Church of the Servant.

At Church of the Servant, leaders met with a group of seven members with medical backgrounds for their advice on when to reopen.

“They talked about the science that they were looking at, the data that they were looking at. It really helped us come to the conclusion that we should hope to meet on June 7th but not before,” Mitchell said.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City also says they won’t reopen Catholic churches this weekend, but should have a better timeline in the next week or so, adding that safety is the biggest priority.

“We’re very much looking forward to a return to normal but we recognize it might be quite a while before we have full churches,” said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

KFOR also spoke with Crossings Community Church, Life.Church and People’s Church. None of those campuses are planning to open this weekend but they’re working on timelines for reopening.

