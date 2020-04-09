People’s Church: Free groceries, supplies now gone; same event to be planned again

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: People’s Church tells KFOR they are now out of the groceries and supplies. People are being turned away, but the church says they plan to do this again at a later date.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church’s good deed caused problems for some drivers Thursday morning.

People’s Church in Oklahoma City is partnering with Convoy of Hope to give away over 6,000 pounds of free groceries and supplies to families in need.

Organizers say those in need can head to People’s Church, located at 800 E. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, April 9.

However, beginning early Thursday morning, lines to church caused major traffic back-ups.

Video shows the exit to Britton Rd. from Broadway fully backed up.

Viewers told KFOR surrounding roads near the church were also a major traffic jam.

The supplies will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

