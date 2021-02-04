Metro City Councilmembers to host virtual town hall on tax credits for working families

Close up view of 1040 income tax forms with a pencil pointing to “Refund”. Income tax deadline is April 15 every year in the USA.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City City Councilmembers will host a virtual town hall next week on how low-income and moderate-income households can save a significant amount of money this tax season.

Councilmembers James Cooper, JoBeth Hamon and Nikki Nice will host the town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The town hall will feature Shelley Leveridge and Allison Lawrence from OKC Tax Help, an Arnall Family Foundation program. They will discuss the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), who is eligible for it and how people can claim the money at free tax preparation sites across Oklahoma City.

“The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal benefit for working families that often remains unclaimed for many Oklahoma City residents,” the news release states.

Working parents between ages 25-64 who made less than $57,000 last year may be eligible for a $2,000-$6,000 credit, depending on their tax filing status and number of children, the news release states.

Over 4,700 new claims were filed during the prior tax year for the 2019 tax season, resulting in $12 million new dollars returned throughout households in 2019, with the average statewide credit being $2,577, according to the news release.

Go to okc.zoom.us/j/95278043672 to join the webinar.

Or iPhone one-tap: US: +12532158782,,95278043672# or +13462487799,,95278043672#

Or Telephone: Dial: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 952 7804 3672

The city will also host Spanish and Vietnamese language virtual town halls on tax credits on Friday, February 12. More details will be provided early next week.