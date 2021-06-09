Metro counseling center to host free, in-person Summer Grief Workshop for families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City grief counseling center is offering families the opportunity to participate in a workshop and work through their grief, free of charge.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, 501 N. Walker Ave., Suite 140, will host its Summer Grief Workshop as a community event from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, to help bereaved families learn new ways to celebrate summer holidays while also honoring past traditions.

Those who attend the free workshop are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones and participate in a hands-on art activity.

“This may be your first summer without grandpa at the grill, or the first 4th of July picnic without your mother’s famous casserole,” said Hannah Showalter, LCSW, Calm Waters’ assistant programs director. “We invite anyone who is grieving a loved one or grieving a family separation to register today for our June 29 workshop to learn how to honor your grief and create new summer traditions.”

The June 29 Summer Grief workshop hosted at Calm Waters Center, 501 N. Walker, Suite 140, OKC, is an in-person, hands-on community event for those in grief to learn new ways to celebrate summer holidays while also honoring past traditions. Pictured here is Synthia Hoang and her children: Adam, 13, Isaac, 9, and Sophia, 16, who have all benefited from Calm Waters’ grief support groups as they have navigate the death of their father, and co-parent.

Workshop classes will be led by Heather Warfield and Jordan Park, both on-staff licensed marriage and family therapists at Calm Waters.

Classes are for adults and children as young as three-years-old, and are designed to provide tools to “navigate grief during summer traditions that were once celebrated with loved ones who have died or with those who no longer live in the same house,” Calm Waters personnel said.

While attending the workshop is free, advanced registration is required since space is limited to the first 35 families.

Go to www.calmwaters.org/2021-summer-grief-workshop to learn more about the workshop and to register.

Workshop participants will be given summer planning kits to take home.