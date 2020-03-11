Metro couple in quarantine onboard Grand Princess cruise ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KFOR) – Oklahomans onboard the Grand Princess, docked in Oakland, Calif., are expected to disembark.

A metro couple is shocked to see their cruise ship had become part of national news.

“Everything was good until last Thursday,” said Carol Morley, an Oklahoma City woman onboard the ship.

The couple’s 50th wedding anniversary cruise took an unexpected turn.

They’ve got us in quarantine. I mean, we’re quarantined from each other,” said Jim Corley.

The Grand Princess, seemingly empty, but inside are thousands confined to their rooms. The Morleys heard last Thursday that 21 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

“The whole crew had been exposed… they could have gotten it anywhere,” said Carol.

For almost five full days, waiting and watching, the Morley’s have received much of their information from the news.

The Grand Princess previously contained a passenger who became the first person to die from coronavirus in California after returning home.

“We don’t want to be famous. We’d rather not be famous. We just want to be home,” they said.

Before this week, the ship floated through California waters for days, unable to dock until the U.S. Coast Guard swarmed the ship. Helicopters dropped supplies and even airlifted two passengers away.

"The people above us had to evacuate when the helicopters came,” said Carole.

Officials said Tuesday that more than 3,500 passengers and crew members are now disembarking, a process that could take days.

"To our knowledge, nobody's been tested,” said Carole.

The Morleys are still waiting to hear when they’ll get to go home.

"The captain has said nothing of that. They don't know what they're gonna do with us. We get instructions and luggage tickets when we're about to get off, and we haven't got that yet,” said Carole.

State health leaders say the 26 Oklahomans will be screened for symptoms, meaning they’ll have their temperatures taken and asked a set of questions. Those with symptoms will be isolated.

News Four called the Health Department and asked where they will be isolated and who exactly will be given a test for the virus, but we were told they are still waiting on federal direction.