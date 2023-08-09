MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was an exciting day for thousands of kids across the metro, as students at Mid-Del Public Schools headed back to the classroom.

“For months, we have had August 9th circled on the calendar,” said Superintendent Rick Cobb. “It’s really an exciting time to be part of this district.”

This year marks the district’s 80th Anniversary.

Superintendent Cobb said there’s about 13,000 students enrolled this year.

He described the first day of school like “a soft opening of a restaurant.”

“You get through that first day and you sit down with your team and start making changes and figuring out how the second day can be better,” said Cobb.

Cobb said he recommends that parents check out Mid-Del’s new procedures for athletics and fine arts events on the district’s website.

“We implemented this towards the end of last year too. But the biggest one is that we have new event procedures for athletic events and fine arts events. Anything that’s going to be in one of our stadiums or performing arts centers,” said Cobb. “We just want to be safe. We want to adopt some of the procedures that you see at other large events, like at an OU or OSU football game or at a Thunder game.”

Speaking of safety, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says now that kids are back to school, drivers need to stay extra alert.

“It’s important because our kids’ lives are on the line,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the OSCO. “Our focus has to be on being a little bit slower, being careful of kids darting out of between parked cars, being careful of kids crossing the street against the light, because, again, they’re kids.”

Brilbeck adds that kids walking to school should walk in groups.

Also, that kids biking should wear a helmet and get in the habit of looking left, right and left again before crossing a street.

“It’s incumbent upon us as adults to watch out for them,” said Brilbeck.

In October Mid Del Schools will have a bond election.

Several projects including a new elementary school and the addition of ten storm shelters will be on the ballot, according to a district spokeswoman.