Metro drivers left stranded during Friday morning’s storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As severe storms moved across the state on Friday, a wall of rain put metro drivers in a standstill.

“Any time a car would drive by, it would basically pick me up. I felt like I was on a boat,” said Bobby Sanford, whose car got stuck in rain near Penn and Memorial.

Water rose above community members’ knees, and metro drivers got caught in the middle of Friday morning’s downpour.

“Started filling up kind of high towards the window,” said Kaelon Martin, whose car also got stuck. “I had to hurry up and get out of there real quick.”

Many vehicles stalled out.

“I tried to save myself by pulling in here. But my engine flooded right before I pulled in,” Sanford said. “I was not prepared for this at all.”

After getting his own vehicle out of the way, Sanford even kicked his wet shoes off and helped to push other people’s cars.

Oklahoma City firefighters and police also lent a hand.

Across town, another Oklahoman took advantage of some extra water on his street by kayaking down the road.

The wave of rain also hit drivers in Warr Acres.

KFOR’s Marc Dillard captured video on a well-known flooded street. A car was seen trying to turn around, but still getting stuck.

After the water receded, streets almost looked like nothing ever happened. But the drivers say they won’t forget it.

“It was kinda nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I just stayed calm and got out and tried to figure out what to do,” Martin said.

After the flooding near Penn and Memorial, it took about 30 minutes to move the stranded cars out of the street. But traffic is back to normal in the area now.

