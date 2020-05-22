OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A south Oklahoma City elementary graduation has upset a neighboring resident who claimed the celebration was too loud and the noise needed to stop.

The last day of class at Santa Fe South Spero Elementary School looked different this May. The school’s administration organized a drive-by summer send off party for nearly 500 students.

Parents and teachers decorated posters and cars, but not everyone was on board.

“It was just constant air horns and honking,” Albert said.

Albert, who has lived directly across the street from the school for about a year, took a marker and cardboard and made his own sign.

“It said shut the [expletive] up,” Albert said.

He stuck it straight in his front yard so everyone could see.

“I just want them to shut up, just shut up!” Albert said.

Superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools, Chris Brewster, was called immediately.

“We don’t want that used around the little ones,” Superintendent Chris Brewster said.

But Albert tells KFOR he’s not apologizing.

“It’s not the first they have seen or heard it,” Albert said. “Their parents use it.”

“Today, maybe we woke him up, and I just hope he gets some rest,” Brewster said. “It was a good day and it didn’t spoil the fun they had!”

The school tells KFOR the celebration lasted about 45 minutes.