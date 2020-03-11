Metro elementary students gearing up to Run to Remember with new shoes, socks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 200 students from a metro elementary school are gearing up to Run to Remember with help from Oklahoma Cleats for Kids (C4K) and the Oklahoma City Memorial Kids Marathon.

On April 26, 2020, thousands will run in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

200 Shidler Elementary School students will be participating in the Kids Marathon.

Each student received a pair of New Balance running shoes and a pair of running socks. Each runner’s registration for the Kids Marathon is sponsored by the Inasmuch Foundation.



Cleats for Kids Executive Director Stacy McDaniel shares good news with Shidler Elementary School students

Shidler Elementary School students try out their new running shoes in preparation for the Memorial Kids Marathon

Memorial Foundation Chairman and Inasmuch Foundation Chairman Bob Ross speaks to Shidler Elementary School students.

Memorial Foundation Chairman and Inasmuch Foundation Chairman Bob Ross fits a Shidler Elementary School student with new shoes.

The group from Shidler Elementary will complete 25 miles over the course of the semester, saving the last 1.2 miles of the marathon for Race Day.

C4K and the Memorial Kids Marathon equipped 175 runners at Santa Fe South Elementary School in 2019.

“In recognizing the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing and running in the 20th Annual Run to Remember, it’s important we Look Back and Run Forward to remember and teach this story about how our community came together, to the next generation,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. “The Oklahoma Standard is truly evident today.”