Metro emergency crews rescue man trapped and buried after scrapyard freak accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro emergency crews spent over an hour working to rescue a man trapped inside a mangled truck buried beneath thousands of pounds of scrap metal and the trailer hauling it.

It happened Friday morning just after 9:30 a.m.

Crews were called to a freak accident at a scrapyard near East Reno and South Eastern after a large semi dump bed trailer and the more than 21,000 pounds of scrap metal debris it was hauling toppled over onto a pickup truck with a man inside.

“Filled with all kinds of scrap metal and car parts and lawn mowers and washing machines and all kinds of things,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

BREAKING: 1500 block E. Reno. – Firefighters are working feverishly to extricate a man trapped in a pickup after a hydraulically lifted trailer filled with scrap parts fell on top of the vehicle he was in. The adult male is conscious and alert but is still pinned in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VLD0qkf3Uv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 5, 2021

The brunt of the weight came down on the driver’s side, but miraculously the man inside was not immediately crushed.

He was, however, trapped.

“You’re not breathing all that well because you’re compressed and there are things pushing in on you, you can’t move, that had to be terrifying,” Fulkerson said.

The victim made a desperate plea to crews.

“Told them, ‘Get me out of here, I don’t care what you have to do,’” Fulkerson said.

Crews gave him IV and oxygen while a wrecker was called in to stabilize the trailer and lift it off the truck.

“It becomes a very touchy situation, you have to be so careful and very skilled whenever you start doing something like this,” Fulkerson said.

After more than an hour and 15 minutes, the fire truck dragged the pickup truck clear, crews removed the door and pulled the man out of the mangled wreck.

“It was certainly an extrication to behold today,” Fulkerson said. “Very proud of our personnel, very proud.”