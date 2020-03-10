Metro family desperate to find missing 32-year-old actor, director, brother

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been almost a full week since anyone has heard from or seen Mark Fairchild. His family says he vanished March 3 and was last seen at his home in Yukon.

His brother, Matthew Fairchild, is a Major with the Yukon Police Department.

“He’s my little brother. He’s a kind person. He’s got a great heart,” said Major Fairchild.

He says his brother lives with their dad and left last Tuesday with no mention of where he was going.

Ever since then, communication has gone cold. His phone is either shut off or dead and his social media accounts are inactive.

Matthew says he has reason to believe his brother is in danger.

The only clue left behind is at a Walmart in Yukon.

Police believe it’s possible Fairchild cashed a check there from the Carpenter Square Theatre, where he spends most of his time.

“He is always around. He would work on the crew, he might be in the control booth running lights,” said Rhonda Clark, the Artistic Director for the theatre.

She says Fairchild is a dedicated member of the theatre as an actor, stage manager, and even a director. She says Fairchild is currently working on directing a new play, just steps away from completing casting.

“We’re just so very, very worried. We just really are…He was always with us or his family,” said Clark.

His brother says he was able to track Fairchild’s location on the morning of his disappearance. The phone showed up twice in Southwest OKC. Once, near 20th and Macarthur and again at a nearby mobile home park.

But nothing from Mark since.

“He could easily be a victim…Something is wrong and we just need help,” said Clark.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

If you have any information on Fairchild’s disappearance, call police.