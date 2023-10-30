OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro’s famous turkey on social media has unfortunately been struck by a vehicle and died, according to folks living in the area on Facebook groups.

The bird called “Matilda” by some and “Tommie” by others or sometimes just “Tom” made Southwest 119th and Western near Moore it’s home.

“Tommie” even has multiple Facebook pages dedicated to it. Folks living in the area say the turkey had been living in the area for the past year.

A small memorial has been placed near the intersection of Western and 119th, where the bird was seen most often.