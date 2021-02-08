Metro first responders work 88 calls Monday as front rolls through Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A manic Monday for Oklahoma City first responders who spent the day working multiple metro wrecks and pileups.

First responders worked about 88 wrecks as of Monday evening in Oklahoma City due to winter weather making its way into the city.

Fire officials said they were called to 21 of those wrecks in less than a 2-hour span early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma City Fire Department Benny Fulkerson said it made for quite the busy day.

“It was just really slick,” he said. “It happened very quickly.”

As of 8 p.m. Monday, EMSA says it has responded to 58 Motor Vehicle Collisions (usual for this time of year on a weekday evening is 16) and 62 Falls (usual for this time of year on a weekday evening is 23).

“I just lost control,” Chris Bamburg said, a man who was in a wreck near Reno Avenue and Council Road. “So, I went into the other lane, bumped into the bridge.”

“Just tried to use the brakes,” said Jade Judd, a woman involved in a 29-car pile-up on Oklahoma City Boulevard. “Nothing worked.”

Wrecked vehicles and pile ups were scenes seen all over the metro. Fulkerson said they were called to 21 of those wrecks between 6- 8 a.m. as “signal 82s,” aka wrecks involving possible injuries.

“I heard our firefighters early on saying we have 8 cars over here on this bridge,” Fulkerson said. “We have 12 cars at another location.”

One of the bigger wrecks was a 29-car pileup that involved multiple injuries. It happened on Oklahoma City Boulevard over I-40.

“If you’ve ever been on a bumper car ride, when the ride stops and all the cars are just kind of going all different directions that’s essentially what we had,” Fulkerson said about the wreck.

“Cars just kept hitting and hitting and hitting and hitting,” Judd said.

Jade Judd was caught right in the middle of the wreck.

“I was scared I was going to get crushed, so I climbed on the roof of my car,” she said.

Fulkerson said first responders were having to climb over cars and even remove windshields to get to the people that were hurt. Other emergency crews had to lay sand and salt on the roadways just to get their own vehicles on scene.

“It’s located on top of a bridge and there’s really no easy way to get there,” said Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Obviously, a scary moment for many of those this morning for sure,” Fulkerson said.

About 10 people were taken to the hospital, one woman was considered to be in critical condition with lower extremity injuries.

Elsewhere in Guthrie, the slippery roads are being blamed for a deadly wreck on I-35 and another 15-car pile-up on the Overholser Bridge at Highway 66.

Emergency responders like Fulkerson are reminding everyone to play it safe and stay off the roads if possible.

“It doesn’t take but a second to get yourself in a world of hurt, you have to be so careful,” Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson said they responded to the wrecks along with fires and slips and falls among other things.