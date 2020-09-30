Metro grass fire burns outbuildings & vehicles, firefighters get blaze under control

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department firefighters got a grass fire under control after it burned multiple outbuildings and several vehicles.

The fire ignited shortly before 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 18200 block of Southeast 149th Street.

The blaze scorched outbuildings, older vehicles and at least five acres of grass, according to fire officials.

Firefighters had the grass fire contained within 20 minutes. Little Axe firefighters assisted in battling the blaze by providing a tanker truck.

No one was injured while fighting the fire.

