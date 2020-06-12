Metro grief center starting Virtual Student Support Group series

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro grief center will begin a new Virtual Student Support Group series later this month for students who have experienced a recent death, divorce, deployment, incarceration, deportation and/or foster care/adoption.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, the only grief center offering free grief support services to children and families, will begin the series on June 22. The registration deadline is June 19.

The Virtual Student Support Group series begins the week of June 22 and ends the last week of July.

Once registered, Calm Waters staff will assign each child to a weekly group based on availability and age. Each group includes up to eight children segmented by developmental age and all sessions are led by a highly trained grief group facilitator.

“The virtual aspect of this support group proved to be more beneficial for my son – he was more open about his feelings because he was talking to a Zoom video call instead of a room full of kids,” said AnneMarie Shetley, Calm Waters client and mother of two recent Virtual Student Support Group graduates.

Shetley also said “because of Calm Waters’ virtual student support groups, my kids have realized that it’s okay to feel the way they feel, they are not alone and they now have new coping skills to process their big feelings.”

At the end of each support group series, families receive activity kits that include supplies to create memory jars, sensory tools and family photo albums.

The continued goal of Calm Waters’ virtual student support groups is to help children process their feelings and grief experiences and to learn coping skills that can positively impact behavior and achievement.