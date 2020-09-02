Metro high school football players in quarantine after scrimmage

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – High school football players for two metro teams are being quarantined following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Officials say some high school football players for Mustang High School and Choctaw High School are being quarantined after a scrimmage between the teams on Aug. 21.

In a letter to parents, Mustang Public Schools officials say a football player for Choctaw High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After consultation with the Canadian County Health Department (CCHD) and the State Epidemiologist, they have identified several of our student athletes that the State Epidemiologist has deemed to have had “effective contact” with the positive case. We have disputed their findings based on a thorough review of the scrimmage film, in an effort to target our quarantines to the CDC standard of “close contact.” However, after multiple attempts and appeals, his decision stands, and in the end we have no choice but to abide by the State Epidemiologist ruling,” the letter stated.

“This is not about trying to have a football game,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “We have worked very hard to target our contact-tracing and quarantining so as not to cause undue distress in our community, and we feel like this broad brush decision-making goes against our efforts.”

Student athletes and coaching staff are being asked to closely monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms for the next several days.

The quarantine forced Mustang’s season opening game against Yukon High School to be rescheduled.

