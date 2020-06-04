Metro homicide victim ID’d as 15-year-old Putnam City High School student

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police have identified the victim of a homicide as a 15-year-old Putnam City High School student after a body was found in a ravine on Wednesday.

“It’s just devastating,” Glen Willis told KFOR.

Willis is talking about the body discovered near his apartment in a ravine near NW 122nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Willis is one of several people in the area who told KFOR they heard gunshots the night before.

“We heard like an exhaust, it sounded like an exhaust and then we heard a couple of shots – it was a couple of POP, POP, POPS,” Willis said. “I was hoping it was just a backfire from a motorcycle, but unfortunately, it was leading to someone’s death.”

On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim’s injuries were consistent with homicide.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 15-year-old Xzavion Delton.

“The kid was only 15 years old, I figured he was like, you know, 20-21, somewhere around there,” Rodney Harding, who lives nearby, told KFOR.

Police believe whatever led to Delton’s death may have occurred in the parking lot of the complex and ended in the ravine.

“It’s a horrible thing,” another man who lives nearby told KFOR. “I’m afraid of those apartments because there’s a lot that goes on in those apartments over there.”

Officials with Putnam City schools confirm Delton was a student at Putnam City High School.

“That’s around my son’s age. So, it’s pretty sad that something like that could happen around here,” Willis said.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

If you have information that could help, call the homicide tip line at (405)-297-1200.

