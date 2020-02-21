Metro hospital to give “checkups” to stuffed animals in hopes of teaching children about healthy lifestyles, medical profession

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma hospital is hosting an event next month that brings children and their stuffed animals together to learn about health.

Oklahoma ER & Hospital is hosting its second annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday, March 7.

The event is an opportunity for children to bring their favorite stuffed animals and toys in for a “checkup.”

Hospital officials say the event will teach children how to maintain a healthy life and hopefully spark their interest in the medical field.

Children will visit different stations where they can weigh their stuffed animal, check its ears and eyes, and even dress up as a doctor and treat it.

These examinations allow doctors and nurses to show children how to take care of themselves, as well as the importance of good health.

Free food and refreshments will be provided at the event.

There will also be “adoptions” for stuffed animals at the facility so children can take home a new fuzzy friend as a keepsake.

The event is open to the public at 15103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Edmond on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.