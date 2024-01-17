OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Metropolitan Library System libraries are preparing for Dolly Parton fans.

Library administration says, this is in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday. The Metropolitan Library System libraries will host Dolly Day on Friday, January 19.

Participants can join select locations for a full day of special festivities in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL), which facilitates children’s access to free books each month.

All Dolly Day events are free and open to the public.

Guitar-Take-Home-Kit: Participants can take home an all-ages guitar-themed notebook kit to

explore writing, music, and creativity inspired by Dolly’s Imagination Library journey.

The Little Engine That Could Scavenger Hunt: Attendees are invited to embark on a scavenger

hunt to locate trains inspired by “The Little Engine That Could,” the inaugural book gifted to children by DPIL.

Pop-Up Photo Booth: Attendees are invited to snap a photo at the pop-up photo booth, complete with Dolly wig, microphone, and guitar. at select locations.

When: January 19th, 2024, all day

Where: The following locations will be hosting all activities – Bethany Library (6700 NW 35th Street Bethany, OK 73008), Del City Library (4330 SE 15th Street, Del City, OK 73115), Downtown Library (300 Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102), Edmond Library (10 S. Blvd., Edmond, OK 73034), Midwest City Library (8143 E Reno Avenue, Midwest City, OK 73110), Ralph Ellison Library (2000 NE 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111), Southern Oaks Library (6900 S Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139), The Village Library (10307 N Pennsylvania Ave, The Village, OK 73120), Warr Acres Library (5901 NW 63rd Street, Warr Acres, OK 73132), Wright Library (2101 Exchange Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73108).

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that will provide a free book each month for a child from the time they are born until their fifth birthday. The carefully chosen books aim to promote understanding of diversity, enhance self-esteem, and instill a lifelong love for reading.

About Metropolitan Library System: The Metropolitan Library System provides library services for more than 800,000 residents of Oklahoma County.

For more information, visit metrolibrary.org.