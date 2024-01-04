OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Various Metropolitan Library locations are hosting festivities in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL).

“Dolly Day” is being held on Parton’s birthday, January 19, at participating libraries in the Metropolitan Library System.

Each library is hosting free Dolly-themed activities in celebration of her birthday and the DPIL book gifting outreach program in Oklahoma County, which provides one free book to children from birth until their 5th birthday.

According to the Metro Library System, each metro location is hosting certain activities such as:

Guitar-Take-Home Kit : Select library locations will be hosting a Dolly Day Guitar-Take-Home Kit on January 19. Participants can take home an all-ages guitar-themed notebook kit to explore writing, music, and creativity inspired by Dolly’s Imagination Library journey. Locations include Almonte Library, Bethany Library, Capitol Hill Library, Del City Library, Downtown Library, Edmond Library, Luther Library, Midwest City Library, Ralph Ellison Library, Southern Oaks Library, The Village Library, Warr Acres Library, and Wright Library.

Pop-Up Photo Booths: Participants can snap and share photos in pop-up booths at select library locations, sparking creativity and spreading the joy of Dolly Day. Tag @metrolibraryok and use #DollyDay to join the online festivities.

To learn more about Dolly Day celebrations, visit metrolibrary.org.

To learn more about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, visit imaginationlibrary.com.