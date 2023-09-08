OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s been some tag troubles for a metro man who claims he’s been getting plate pay bills for someone else’s violations.

He said it’s been going on for the past two years and hasn’t been fixed.

George Kurey said he can’t get his car registered because of all the invoices he’s received and he claims he’s also been told his other vehicle may be impounded because of them too.

“It’s creating a lot of stress, a lot of headaches,” Kurey said.

Kurey held a pile of plate pay invoices in his hand during our interview. He said it’s just one of several that are the source of his frustration. The most recent one dated August 26 is for $118.

“I talk to the pike pass people, and they went, ‘yeah, okay, we understand,’ and I said, ‘no, you don’t understand because penalties and so on,’ and they said, ‘well, I’m sorry,’” Kurey said.

Kurey has a 1966 Pontiac that’s been in storage the past 15 years. He claims it has a similar license plate to someone else’s, but he’s been getting their invoices since 2021.

“I call them, pike pass, and try to explain it to them and they, after they do research, say, yeah, we’ll take care of it has not been done,” he said.

Kurey’s license plate on the Pontiac reads the word “LeMans.” He said the other persons car has the same word on their plate, but it has a space between the letter “e” and the letter “m.”

“I don’t know why they would issue that,” he said.

Now, he said he can’t get his vehicle registered because there’s a hold on it. He said he’s also been told there will be penalties to pay. He’s tried calling but hasn’t been able to get any answers.

“Matter of fact, when I talked to this guy, I got another invoice in the mail that day,” he said.

He said he wants some answers soon as the bills continue to stack up.

“It’s frustrating and I got enough frustrating things in my life. I don’t need to worry about this,” Kurey said.

We reached out to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to find out why this has been happening.

They sent us the following statement and background information:

