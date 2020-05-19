Metro man dies from critical injuries suffered in Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man who was pulled out of a burning apartment on Sunday has died.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department issued a news release Tuesday stating that the man died from injuries he suffered in the blaze.

The man, whose name was not released, was in extremely critical condition, Sean Cobb with the Fire Department told KFOR on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 4200 block of North Meridian on Sunday at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming out of a single-story apartment.

“It was believed that somebody was inside,” Funlkerson said in the news release.

Firefighters fought the flames inside the apartment and located a man in his 60s.

The victim was placed on advanced life support and rushed by ambulance to Baptist Medical Center.

Two firefighters accompanied the EMSA crew to help provide life-saving measures on the way to the hospital, according to the news release.

The man’s death is the sixth fire-related death this calendar year

Fulkerson described the fire as small in size, but as having created a great amount of smoke.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the apartment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Property loss is estimated at $75,000 for the structure and $25,000 for the contents.