OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro man has a long recovery ahead of him after allegedly being struck by a car and left lying in the street unconscious. Now his wife is on a mission to track down the person behind the wheel.

“It’s traumatic. I never in a million years thought that this would be what happened,” said Shasta Lopez. “This has put such a strain on our family.”

According to Shasta, the incident happened on June 27.

“My husband left to go to the store to get something to eat at about 9:00 that night,” said Shasta.

Reinaldo Lopez, Image courtesy KFOR

However, not even five minutes later, Shasta and Reinaldo’s dog frantically got her attention and led her near the corner of N. Virginia Ave and W. Main St.

“My husband was laying in the street,” said Shasta. “He had been hit by a vehicle and left, laid there, very injured.”

He was hit so hard, Reinaldo said he doesn’t have any recollection of what happened. All he remembers is waking up in the hospital.

“I didn’t know what happened. I was in pain,” said Reinaldo Lopez. “My arm hurts from here down. This arm hurts. The side of my face hurts. I can’t even really smile or nothing like that.”

The Lopez’s said Reinaldo has a long recovery ahead of him.

“He has a brain bleed on the side of his face is broken,” said Shasta. “There’s a clot that goes from the sinus cavity into the brain and we’re facing several surgeries.”

Shasta said she’s filed a police report, but hasn’t heard any updates. She’s asking anyone who may have seen anything that June night to come forward, or for the actual driver to surrender.

“Please, please step forward. I mean, we’re not mad. We just want somebody to be held accountable,” said Shasta. “We need some kind of closure.”