Metro man says OESC has yet to fix his claim two weeks after telling KFOR they would

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man who came to KFOR for help with his unemployment problems last month says the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission still hasn’t helped him.

“Everything was supposed to have been taken care of,” said Lynn Wilke.

Wilke says he had already been put through the wringer with OESC.

When he contacted KFOR for help, he said he was hopeful.

“I felt like I had exhausted every avenue that I had,” Wilke said.

Director Shelley Zumwalt told KFOR and Wilke two weeks ago that his problem should be resolved.

“Getting to help this gentleman today, it was another opportunity to smile and have the best day ever because it’s the best job I’ve ever had,” said Zumwalt.

Her “best day ever” quickly turned sour for Wilke when he realized nothing had changed with his unemployment claim.

“I hope she’s still having a good day because I’m not,” he said.

Wilke says before he ever contacted KFOR, he spent months making phone calls and visiting OESC offices without any success.

“I just feels like I’ve been forgotten about and nobody cares about taking care of it,” he said.

He says since our first story aired, he’s now emailing Zumwalt herself.

“There’s been no response at all. None,” he said.

KFOR asked Zumwalt Thursday why it takes a reporter contacting her for claimants to get a response. She responded by saying, “Every time someone contacts me, I make an effort to get it resolved, regardless of whether it’s a reporter or an individual reaching out.”

Zumwalt also said that there are countless ways to get in touch with an agent at the OESC and if claimants remain proactive, they should be successful in receiving help.

Wilke says that isn’t the case for him.

“I have done everything they’ve asked me to do,” he said.

KFOR asked Zumwalt again Thursday evening about his case. We are told the agency is looking into it.

