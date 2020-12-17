Metro man sentenced to life in prison after killing 2 people, injuring one while driving high behind the wheel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County judge sentenced a metro man to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of killing two people in a head-on car crash back in 2018.

In November 2018, Charles Greenfield was arrested near Northeast 23rd and Bryant after police say he crashed his silver car head-on into a taxi.

Greenfield’s passenger, Exie Ervin, died on scene.

The cab driver, identified by police as 78-year-old Neil Thurston, died from his injuries in the hospital.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department officials, Greenfield “exhibited very strong signs of being under the influence of some type of illegal drug” later determined to be PCP.

Greenfield was charged with nine felony counts, including second-degree murder, causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury and driving without a valid license.

Wednesday, Greenfield walked out of the Oklahoma County courtroom chuckling just moments after he learned the rest of his life will be spent in prison.

Judge Amy Palumbo sentenced Greenfield to two life in prison sentences. Each sentence represents a life she says he took. Judge Palumbo also added on 20 years for injuring a passenger in the back seat of the taxi, James Downs.

“I went from looking at a counter that said $4 to waking up on the side of the highway,” James Downs said.

Downs tells KFOR he is still healing from multiple surgeries two years after the crash.

“Sometimes being alive and standing here is only a little above the people that are gone,” Downs said. “You can’t replace two people’s life or half of my life.”

Judge Palumbo says she took into consideration Greenfield’s prior DUIs.

However, Greenfield denied the arrests ever happened.

According to court records, Greenfield was picked up for driving drunk in 2015 and 2016. His driver’s license has also been suspended since 2006, according to a police affidavit.

“You shouldn’t be behind the wheel in the first place,” Downs said.

Greenfield’s attorney did not want to make a comment to KFOR regarding his client’s case, but did confirm an appeal is coming.