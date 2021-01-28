Metro man wanted by ATF agents caught during Village police chase

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man driving with an expired tag led Village Police on a chase through a neighborhood school zone in the middle of the afternoon.

John Webb was wanted by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for allegedly illegally owning firearms. Now, Webb sits in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, facing several charges including eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Webb refused to stop near Hefner and May on Wednesday afternoon, but officers had to remain cautious with several drivers on the road and a school letting out nearby.

“Headquarters, I got the individual,” an officer is heard saying on body cam. “He is going to be running on foot. Standby for location.”

John Webb

According to police, Webb ditched the car in a Village neighborhood and began trying to outrun police. A Ring doorbell camera caught Webb throwing a loaded pistol over an innocent homeowner’s fence.

“Put your hands where I can see them!” an officer yelled on the body camera. “I got him at gunpoint. Put your hands where I can see them!”

Webb dropped to the ground with his hands in the air. Three officers with their guns drawn took Webb into custody.

“The officers checked the backyard at the house where the suspect was taken into custody and found a 9mm pistol,” Deputy Chief Russ Landon with The Village Police Department said.

Police tell KFOR the gun they found in the backyard matched a loaded magazine in Webb’s glove box. Investigators say they also found 11 vials of PCP inside an Altoids box, as well as meth.

“I’m just shaking my head,” Deputy Chief Landon said. “He’s out on the streets running from police. He needs to be locked up.”

The Village Police Department tells KFOR they did file charges against Webb. However, since Webb was also wanted by a federal agency, his case may be handed over to ATF.