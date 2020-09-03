Metro man who was swept away by floodwaters identified as father of 2

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The man who was swept away by floodwaters in the Ski Island area of Oklahoma City has been identified as a 49-year-old father.

The family of the victim identified him as Monte Williams and said that he was a father of two children.

Ski Island is a neighborhood near MacArthur Road and Britton Avenue in Oklahoma City that is prone to flooding during heavy rain.

A vehicle became stuck in high water in Ski Island during a downpour on Monday night.

Authorities said the man in the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and was swept away.

Witnesses say they saw a man hop on the hood and then disappear underwater at around midnight.

A local resident named Dale Talley told KFOR that the vehicle became completely submerged by rushing floodwaters.

Rescue crews searched for the man, Williams, Monday night, but could not find him.

Williams was about 100 feet from his family’s home when he was overcome by floodwaters.

Officials returned to the area and searched nearby lake waters throughout Tuesday.

Crews still have not found Williams as of Wednesday.

The search for Williams has been deemed by officials as a recovery mission.

