Metro MLK events go all-virtual due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It is historically important. It is culturally important. It is racially important. It is one of the most significant days of our existence as a nation,” said Senator George Young.

History, culture, race were all topics of discussion during Monday’s virtual celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From the parade, to a job fair, to a silent march, all of the events we’re used to seeing around the metro, we’re now seeing on our screens.

The OKC MLK Coalition hosting some of the events around the metro.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Junior once said life’s most persistent and urgent question … what’re you doing for others?” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Community leaders stress even though it’s virtual, the impact is the same.

“It helps us to understand that the physical structure’s that we have limited ourselves to, are not the real reason for which we gather” said Young.

One positive, because it was virtual, even more small businesses were able to participate in the parade this year.

“He always wanted everybody to come together. No matter what color race you are, everybody come together, working together, we can accomplish a lot and get a whole lot accomplished if we work together” said Anthony Sherrod, a coordinator with the MLK coalition.

All of this, while learning about the history of civil rights, nationally and here in our state.

This day encouraging Oklahomans to pause, and reflect on the real reasons we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.

“In the midst of COVID, in the midst of the insurrection that we had in DC and now to stop and say this is the type of nation that we really want to become and that’s why we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday” said Young.

For more information on Monday’s events and even next years events visit the OKC MLK Coalition.