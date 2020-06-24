Metro mom thanks first responders who helped deliver baby on side of rainy turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro mom is thanking the frontline fighters who helped her deliver her baby boy on the side of a rainy turnpike.

In the midst of a pandemic – a glimmer of hope – found in life’s greatest joy.

“The King above gave me a little King,” said DeDe Jackson.

News 4 was there as Jackson and her son King, just days old, were reunited for the first time with Natalie Daigle, who helped bring him into the world in an ambulance on the side of a rainy turnpike more than a week before his due date.

“He wanted to come on Juneteenth!” said Jackson.

Her water broke while she was in her car Friday morning.

“I was like, oh, no,” she recalled.

Jackson called 911.

Time was of the essence.

“His head was coming out and it was just so scary,” she said.

Daigle and her EMSA teammate Joel got the call and hit the gas.

“It really hit that, oh, she’s about to have this baby, we need to get there,” Daigle said. “We need to be there.”

They loaded her in the ambulance and took off for Mercy Hospital, but around May and Penn on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, King got tired of waiting.

“He came out ready to see this world,” Daigle said. “He had the loudest little baby scream and that’s always the biggest relief when you hear that first cry.”

King is Jackson’s third child. His arrival – the least conventional.

“I’m just so thankful that I made it through,” said Jackson.

It was Daigle’s first delivery.

“To be the one guiding him into this world, I guess is really, it’s just such a beautiful thing,” she said.

Everyone who was in that ambulance that day – now bonded forever.

“I’m at a loss for words at how happy I am that he is such a happy, healthy beautiful baby boy,” said Daigle.

“I’m going to take all this as a testimony, and I know this right here was a blessing because I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for these EMT workers and the fire department and everyone to come to my rescue,” Jackson said.