OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young Oklahoma City mother says she’s struggling to get help from her complex after the apartment above her had a water issue that flooded into her unit, causing damage.

“I have a one-year-old child and so these issues are very serious to me,” said Taelur Obure. “You know, this is the roof over our head where we lay down at night. I need it to be completely safe.”

Obure told KFOR that between power outlets not working, and a broken ceiling fan and air conditioning unit, the problems at her Village at Stratford apartment in Northwest OKC had been piling up in the about three months she’s lived there.

However, things took a turn for the worst on Friday. Obure said water from a unit above her started leaking into her apartment. It left her with a pungent smell, waterlogged floors, warped walls and damaged items.

“It’s bad, smells like absolute dirty water that’s been sitting for longer than what it honestly has,” said Obure. “This right here is the electric [box]. This was all ruined. So, that’s how I think the electricity went out.”

As of Monday evening, she said the water is still leaking.

Obure said on Friday, someone from the complex gave her one fan to dry the floor. However, she told KFOR she’s frustrated with the alleged lack of urgency and communication from the complex, especially because she doesn’t feel that the apartment is in safe enough condition for her one-year-old daughter.

“Considering this happened over the weekend, I understand they weren’t in the office, you know, to answer the phone or whatever. So, I went in this morning, and I just wanted the game plan,” said Obure. “I was very dismissed; it was very unprofessional… They told me to get out.”

Since Obure said management wasn’t telling her what the game plan was, we went to ask ourselves. Someone who told us they were a manager said they already talked to Obure and told us to leave, before shutting the door in our crew’s face.

Obure said she feels helpless and turned to the KFOR In Your Corner Team to have someone to advocate for her.

“Sometimes they can push the initiative for people,” said Obure.

While things are getting sorted out, Obure said she and her daughter are staying with a friend.