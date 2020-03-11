Metro mother speaks to News 4 after son shot to death in NE OKC and cousin murdered just days apart

Natasha Stutson says she was already grieving the loss of her cousin, who was shot to death, when she got the call her son, Frederick Stutson, had died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A grieving mother spoke to News 4 just hours after her son was murdered at a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Natasha Stutson says she was already grieving the loss of her cousin, who was shot to death, when she got the call her son had died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the two homicides happened in less than three days and only a few miles apart, and they are now working to see if they are related.

“I told him I would be home Wednesday, and he said I will be there to pick you up,” Natasha Stutson said.

But Natasha Stutson is home a day early, not knowing at the time that her phone call with her 25-year-old son would be the last time she’d ever hear his voice.

"I told him I love you, and he said, 'I love you too,' and that was it,” Stutson said. “That is what he says every time we talk. They were always the last words."

Frederick Stutson was shot point blank Monday night at the Dunjee Apartment Complex near NE 36 Street and Hiwassee Road.

His mother was 900 miles away when she got the call.

"Everyone started calling me, so I had to pull over on the side of the highway,” Stutson said.

Frederick Stutson was rushed to the hospital. One of the bullets was lodged in his head, but doctors couldn’t save him.

“Right now, no arrests have been made in this case,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “And it's in unclear what motivated this shooting. We do know many rounds were fired.”

Frederick’s mom tells News 4 her son had just dropped his four-year-old daughter off at school the same morning.

"Everybody is just holding on and praying,” Stutson said.

The young father’s murder is a second blow to the metro family.

Natasha Stutson’s 39-year-old cousin Fredrick Okine was murdered on Saturday.

Okine was shot to death just a few miles away from where Natasha’s son’s life would end.

Detectives say the motives for both are a mystery, and as of right now, they don’t believe they’re connected.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s plane didn’t land in time to see her son’s body, but she says she is surrounded by family she intends to protect.

"You took him away from his daughter, from me and everybody that loves him,” Stutson said.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.