OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hit and run Sunday night left a motorcycle rider severely injured and looking for answers. KFOR spoke to the man who said he is now offering a reward to anyone that can help find who hit him.

“For all I know, I’m really lucky to be alive,” Reza Aryan said. “Somebody’s looking out for me. It’s by the grace of God that I’m alive.”

Beaten and bruised, Aryan said a recent motorcycle ride turned into a nightmare.

“When you hit the pavement at 60 mph, there’s good chances you’re not going to survive,” he said.

A biker for roughly 50 years, Aryan said he’s been riding at night recently due to the heat and more traffic during the day. However, when he got to I-40 westbound near Western things went south.

Reza Aryan. Image courtesy Ryan Aryan.

“I hear this car come behind me and get in the fast lane. He was going to hit the concrete barrier, then he over adjusted and hit me,” he said. “I was on the ground, and I flipped over a couple of times.” I got scraped from head to toe.”

Scraped would be an understatement. His ankle is broken, he has road rash all across his body and multiple stitches. He was released from the hospital Monday morning.

Reza Aryan in the hospital following hit and run accident. Image courtesy Ryan Aryan.

“I just wanted to get home as soon as I could,” Aryan said.

The problem is that the driver never stopped.

“Whoever hit me didn’t know if I was dead or alive and just left me for dead,” he said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash. They said the witness who stopped to help Aryan mentioned seeing the same vehicle or a similar one. They told KFOR that witnesses said he was hit from behind at least once, however there is no identifying information for the hit and run vehicle.

Now, Aryan said he just wants the person who almost cost him his life caught.

“I want to offer a $5,000 reward to whoever that can give us information for the arrest and conviction of the person that hit me,” he said.

Aryan said he has six weeks left in his cast and two weeks until he gets his stitches taken out. From there, he said he will wait for all the road rash to heal and then he plans to hop back on the bike again.

If anyone has any information or would like to reach out, Aryan’s email is r.aryan@sbcglobal.net.