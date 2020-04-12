Metro photographer taking photos of high school senior dancers on doorsteps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While local dancers may not get to compete in their end of the year recitals, a photography group here in the metro is finding a way to spread some joy to the senior dancers.

“I mean, it’s not in a studio but if I would get to choose where to dance it would be here,” said Emily Swanson, Westmoore High School senior.

Swanson is doing something she’s never done before: she’s showing off her moves on the front porch of the house she grew up in.

“It’s kind of cool getting to dance outside on the front porch,” Swanson said.

It’s not ideal, but local photographer Nancy Emmerich is working with what she’s got, wanting to give senior dancers something to smile about after missing out on so much with schools ending early.

“I have to be honest and tell you it was my daughter’s idea,” said Emmerich, owner of Spotlight Dance Photography. “She said, ‘Mom… Dancers on doorsteps. That would be so fun!’”

So, she’s driving to senior dancers’ homes in the metro, and also a few other towns across the state– all to take photos of dancers on their own doorsteps.

Practicing social distancing, while still giving the dancers something to look forward to, to wrap up their senior year.

“It just is hard. Like when we were at school before spring break, we never realized that was our last day in high school,” Swanson said.

Emmerich says she’s already photographed a handful of seniors and has a long list of others to get to before she’s through.

“One of them said, ‘This is the first time my daughter has smiled in three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘I’m good. That’s great. That’s my blessing right here,’” Emmerich said.

Leaving the dancers with one more lasting memory of high school before they head off to college.

“It made me feel really good just knowing I get to dance again,” Swanson said.