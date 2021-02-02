1 person arrested, another being questioned following lengthy, high-speed chase across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel are questioning a female individual who was part of a high-speed chase across Oklahoma City, after officers caught up to a male suspect and took him into custody Tuesday night.

Police are in the 4500 block of Diana Avenue, near Spencer, in Oklahoma City. Both the male suspect and the female bolted from their vehicle, fleeing on foot at the end of the chase.

The chase started at Meridian and Interstate 40. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver would not comply.

The high-speed pursuit hit speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Police located the male suspect and placed him under arrest. They eventually caught up to the female and are questioning her.

A police official said the male suspect was the subject of an active investigation, but would not elaborate on the alleged crime the male was suspected of committing.

No one was injured during the chase.