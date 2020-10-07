Metro police trying to catch suspects who allegedly used child as distraction while stealing nearly $3,000 in fabric

Suspects caught on camera in Oklahoma stealing fabric. Police are trying to apprehend them.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $3,000 worth of fabric from a fabric store, allegedly using a small child as a distraction.

“That group came in and they pretty much just were in and out within a few minutes,” Dragos Sescu, owner of the OKC Fabric Market, told KFOR.

Sescu is talking about a group of eight women who were caught on his surveillance cameras on Tuesday inside his store.

“Two of them were pretty much acting as lookouts, peaking out, making sure we’re distracted back there, while the other ones were pulling fabric off the roll, folding it and shoving it under their dress, while the other ones are throwing it in a duffle bag,” he said.

Dragos said they stole nearly $3,000 worth of fabric.

“They were quick. They’re professional. They had a system going where they…it wasn’t the first time. I could tell,” Sescu said.

Sescu said he recognized two of the women from a KFOR article posted back in May. In similar fashion, the women are accused of taking dozens of items from a Northwest Oklahoma City department store, with a small child in tow.

“The same lady was the one [who] distracted me and that was her daughter because she brought her up and was using her as a distraction as well, saying her sleeve is the kind of fabric she wanted to look at, once again distracting me from coming up here,” Sescu said.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KFOR they are investigating.

Sescu said he hopes this serves as a warning for other businesses in the area.

“I was trying to be as nice to them as every customer that walks in, and that’s what hurts the most,” Sescu said. “That, and seeing a small child involved used as a ploy, as a decoy – pretty heartbreaking.”

LATEST HEADLINES: