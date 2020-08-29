Metro residents hang 10 at Riversport Adventures’ new surfing attraction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready to hang ten, prairie-style!

Riversport Adventures held a ribbon-cutting today for Surf OKC, the state’s first surf experience.

Sponsored by Lopez Foods, the new attraction is tailored to different skill levels, from skateboarders and snowboarders to newcomers picking up a surfboard for the first time.

Anyone age eight and up can give it a try, starting at $20 per person.

