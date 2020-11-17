Metro school opens ‘Health Hub,’ offers on-site COVID-19 testing

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district is hoping to fight the spread of COVID-19 by opening an on-site testing facility.

Deer Creek Public School District opened the Creek Health Hub last week. It offers students, teachers and families access to COVID-19 testing, flu testing and strep testing.

“It’s a huge benefit to get them in immediately and get them tested,” said Lenis DeRieux, an Assistant Superintendent at Deer Creek School District.

DeRieux says as many districts across the state are forced to switch back to virtual learning, she hopes the on-site testing available can help keep students in the classroom.

“If students know in a more timely manner if they’re possibly positive then they wouldn’t come to school. They would be in quarantine, therefore not exposing others,” said DeRieux.

She says the benefits to teachers are a major reason why the clinic was created.

“We’ve had other staff members test positive and now they know to quarantine and can help decrease in that exposure. This is why we initially jumped on this opportunity was to help them get tested. They obviously are the ones who are at the most risk,” said DeRieux.

Deer Creek is partnering with Total Wellness for the clinic. Tests are covered by most insurance plans. If families do not have coverage, flu and strep tests are $50 and COVID-19 tests are $75.

“Deer Creek does not profit monetarily whatsoever. The benefit that Deer Creek receives is that we are able to offer a community service to our staff and our patrons,” said DeRieux.

DeRieux says safety and peace of mind are a top priority for the district.

“We need to remember that the little ones we have are very anxious in this time. This can be a very scary time for them so the fact that we can offer quick, easy, convenient testing to give those results to families I think is just huge,” said DeRieux.

