EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two metro schools say they are working with local police to investigates threats in their districts.

On Tuesday, Mid-Del Public Schools sent a note to Del City High School families about a threatening note discovered by a student.

School officials say the Del City Police Department is currently investigating.

Then, on Wednesday, Edmond Public Schools informed all district families about a rumor on social media about a school shooting and possible bombing May 10.

Officials say the threat is circulating in Oklahoma as well as other states.

The social media post is not specific and there is no indication that the post targets Edmond Public Schools nor that it originated in Edmond or Oklahoma. This post is not considered a credible threat and school business is continuing as usual. Edmond Police and other law enforcement authorities in the area are aware of the post and the district remains in constant communication with Edmond Police regarding this post. Superintendent Angela Grunewald, Edmond Public Schools