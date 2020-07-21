Metro Tech announces ‘Return to Campus Learning Plan’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Tech has announced its ‘Return to Campus Learning Plan,’ saying the safety of students, customers, and staff are the school’s foremost priority.

“Metro Tech has prepared our faculty and staff to address all learning needs of our students in three formats” said Superintendent Aaron Collins. “We will begin full time instruction for high school students and adults in a flexible hybrid format. Based on our students’ individual programs this includes all day, morning or afternoon preferences.”

Collins continued, “We realize that there are many questions and individual concerns during this time and our solutions may need additional personal customization. Because the situations impacting student and faculty safety change daily, we ask that you refer to our website for the most up-to-date information. All currently enrolled students are being contacted by the district.”

The flexible blended learning format includes face-to-face instruction and online learning, the use of technology and internet and customized learning plans. Over the summer Metro Tech invested over $1 million in technology to support the learning needs of our students. In addition, transportation is available for high school students upon request.

Metro Tech is seeking input from the public and asks that questions be directed to (405) 424-8324 or via email to returntocampus@metrotech.edu.

