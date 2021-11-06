Metro Tech Board of Education seats up for election

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Metro Technology Centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Metro Technology School District in Oklahoma City announced that two seats on the Center’s Board of Education are up for election.

Statutorily qualified individuals can run as a candidate for District Seat Five and District Seat Seven seats on the Board of Education, according to a Metro Tech news release.

Those interested in running can file for candidacy at the Oklahoma County Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 to Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

The seats carry a four-year term, 2022-2026.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter