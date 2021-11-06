Metro Tech Board of Education seats up for election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Metro Technology School District in Oklahoma City announced that two seats on the Center’s Board of Education are up for election.

Statutorily qualified individuals can run as a candidate for District Seat Five and District Seat Seven seats on the Board of Education, according to a Metro Tech news release.

Those interested in running can file for candidacy at the Oklahoma County Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 to Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

The seats carry a four-year term, 2022-2026.