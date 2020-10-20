Metro Tech: Four individuals test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Metro Tech say four individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, school officials with Metro Technology Centers say they learned that four individuals had tested positive for the virus.

Two students and two other individuals are seeking medical care and will isolate in their homes. The people in contact with the four individuals have been notified and will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

“Our response team has responded quickly and is currently moving through our established procedures to ensure we keep our employees, students and visitors as safe as possible. All work areas, classrooms, and buses have been thoroughly sanitized,” said Superintendent Aaron Collins.

At this point, all Metro Tech entrances are monitored to check temperatures and ensure that face coverings are worn prior to accessing the buildings.

LATEST STORIES: